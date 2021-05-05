From Noah Ebije Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One of the abducted students of Greenfield University, has been released by the bandits.

Although the police and the Kaduna government were yet to confirm the development, mother of the student, confirmed the release of her son, yesterday.

She, however, refused to give details of how he was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

It was gathered that the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a retired army officer, privately negotiated and paid a ransom.

The parents had earlier revealed that the bandits have been negotiating with them individually, asking each of them to pay N20 million before they eventually demanded a bulk sum of N100 million and 10 motorcycles on Monday, as condition for their release.

The parents, however, appealed to government and Nigerians to come to their aid so that their children will be rescued alive.

On April 20, no fewer than 23 students and staff were abducted by bandits in Kasarami village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

With the release of the student, the fate of the remaining 16 students still hangs in the balance even as the bandits have threatened to kill them if their parents and government failed to pay the N100 million ransom and also provide 10 new motorcycles.

Although nothing has been heard from the bandits as it relates with their demand and ultimatum which expired yesterday, the national leadership of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has appealed to the abductors not to carry out their threat.

National President of the association, Haruna Danjuma, said it was necessary to beg the bandits because the threat has caused tensions and fears among families, relatives and other concerned citizens in the state the moment the threat went viral.

“We were shocked and not happy with that statement on the radio that all our remaining Greenfield students would be killed if we failed to give N100 million and 10 motorcycles to them today (yesterday).

“We are simply begging them not to kill any other student because they are innocents,” he said.

Reps wade in

Parents of students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits, on March 11, yesterday, staged a protest at the National Assembly.

The parents, who were joined by the Students Union Government (SUG) and civil society organisations, appealed to the lawmakers to ensure the safe release of the students.

The protesters, who were not allowed entry into the main gate of the National Assembly complex, blocked the entrance of the federal secretariat adjacent to the parliament.

The House of Representatives has pledged to liaise with relevant authorities to secure release of the adducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made the pledge at plenary after a delegation of the House interfaced with the protesting parents.

Gbajabiamila referred the matter to the House Special Committee on Security and said the House would immediately liaise with relevant authorities to secure their release.

Briefing the House earlier, leader of the delegation, Benson Babajimi, said the parents, who were dressed in black, looked oppressed and dejected.

Babajimi, who is the chairman, House Committee on Defence, said the parents’ hope of getting their children released, rest on the parliament.