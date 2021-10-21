From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Thirty out of unspecified number of the abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi, have regained their freedom after four months, three days in captivity.

The bandits released 30 abductees, comprised three teachers: two males and one female; while the students included, two girls and 25 boys.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed their released, thanked God for their release, urged the students to take heart their abduction and four months captivity as a trial from God.

According to him, “even Prophets of Allah, who are the best and most faithful people had been tested and trialed; but one thing is certain that if you are tested and trialed and at the same time you become patient, definitely the sky is your limit and only Allah knows your reward,” he urged.

Bagudu prayed Almighty Allah to rescue those that have not yet been release.

“Efforts are still ongoing to secure the release of the remaining abductees.”

Bagudu directed that the students should undergo medical screening and be supported while being reunited with their families.

The governor, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for their freedom, thanked the security agencies and all those that had helped in making sure the release of the students.

It could be recalled that on June 17,2021, bandits attack Yauri FG’s school, kidnap 5 teachers, kill police , abduct unspecified number of students which now four moths, three days..

The immediate past Commissioner of Police , Kebbi State Police Command, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode had confirmed killing of one police officer and abduction of five teachers and unspecified number of students at Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri

in Yauri Emirate.

“The truth is that the attack took place; and five teachers have been taken away: four male and one female. But the number of students abducted are not known yet between me and God.

“The attack took place around 12:pm; and during the cross fire between police and the bandits some students had been injured

and one police officer was injured and another one was killed.

