From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Thirty out of unspecified number of the abducted students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have regained their freedom after four months and three days in captivity.

The bandits released 30 abductees, comprising three teachers: two males and one female; while the students included, two girls and 25 boys.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed their released, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, thanked God for their release and urged the students to take heart, describing their four months in captivity as a trial from God.

He said: “Even Prophets of Allah, who were the best and most faithful people had been tested and tried; but one thing is certain, that if you are tested and tried, and you remain patient, definitely the sky is your limit, and only Allah knows your reward,” he urged.

Bagudu prayed Almighty Allah to rescue those who have not yet been released.

“Efforts are still ongoing to secure the release of the remaining abductees.”

Bagudu directed that the students should undergo medical screening and be supported, while being reunited with their families.

The immediate past Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Police Command, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, had confirmed killing of one police officer and abduction of five teachers and unspecified number of students at Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Yauri Emirate.

