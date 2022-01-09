From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Thirty more students and a teacher of the Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri have been released from their bandit abductors.

Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, confirmed this development in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, ‘today, Saturday 8th January 2022, 30 students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri and one teacher have arrived Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, following their release. They shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.

‘It will be recalled that on Thursday 21 October 2021, 30 students of the same school were released and brought to Birnin Kebbi to be reunited with their families. This is in addition to some who were earlier released to their parents.

‘We thank all security agencies and those who have helped in securing the release while congratulating Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success.’