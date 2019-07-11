Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State government on Thursday secured the release of no fewer than eight persons abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State.

The victims, according to a statement released by the Sokoto State Deputy Governor’s Director of Press, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, was sequel to a collaborative efforts of Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Bello Muhammad and his Sokoto State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The abductees were presented to Governor Tambuwal on Thursday at Government House, Sokoto, by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Muhammad Dan-Iya after a successful dialogue meeting with bandits, Miyatti Allah leaders and Local vigilance group known as (Yan Sakai).

The Deputy Governor, Dan-Iya hailed the Zamfara governor over the amicable agreement with bandits to halt all abduction threat in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The “Deputy Governor said the meeting in Zamfara yielded positive results as one serving councilor from Goronyo local government, five young men from Isa and a married woman with her daughter were rescued via amicable negotiations between Zamfara State government and the bandits.

“Dan’iya also told Governor Tambuwal that in less than 30 days from the formation of the negotiations committee in Zamfara with help from Sokoto State, over 150 abductors were rescued and still counting. That could be a reason why there has been significant decrease of banditry activities in Zamfara and Sokoto states recently,” part of the statement reads.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal saluted the efforts of his Zamfara State counterpart for his efforts to end banditry, killings and kidnapping in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and part of Niger States.

The governor promised to continue collaborating with Zamfara State government to end all banditry in their states for the peace and progress of their citizens.

Governor Tambuwal while showing his excitement at effort made to rescue the abductees who spent over 3 months with their abductors, ordered them to be examined by his doctors at the Sokoto Government House Clinic before they are reunited with their families.

READ ALSO: Confusion in Kogi as another 37 governorship aspirants endorse indirect primary