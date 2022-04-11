From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 78 persons were killed and several others inflicted gunshots injuries when bandits invaded communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon lasted for several hours, leaving women, children and the aged displaced from the affected communities.

A member of the community, Fanya Ali, who escaped death confirmed the incident, and said the villagers were attacked on Sunday afternoon when they were going about their lawful activities.

He said members of the communities cried and wailed as the count number of the deaths as if they were counting votes during election.

Fanta gave names of the communities attacked by the bandits and the number of casualties as follows: “Kukawa ,36; Gyambau,24; Kyaram, 8 and Wanka, 10 bringing the total to 78.”

It was gathered that several houses were burnt with foodstuffs and valuable items whole those who sustained gunshots injuries are receiving medical attention in Kanam and Jos University, Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong vowed to make it difficult for terrorists and other criminals to set their bases in any part of the State and use same to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

Lalong while reacting to the terrorist attacks on some communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas where many people were killed with houses and properties destroyed, condemned the irresponsible act and vowed that those behind it will be made to pay a heavy price.

He expressed deep regrets over the dastardly act and said he has directed security forces to dominate the area after their initial response which put a stop to the carnage.

He also charged them to go after the fleeing terrorists and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

According to the Governor, Plateau State will never be used as a safe haven for terrorists to set up camps and use same to wreak havoc on communities and innocent citizens in the State and elsewhere.

He said the State Security Council has adopted far reaching measures to strengthen all security measures and enhance the capacity of the security agencies to respond to all situations that cause a breach of the peace in any part of the State.

Lalong who sympathised with the communities affected, promised them justice as those behind the attacks will not be allowed to go without punishment.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to immediately visit the areas, assess the situation and provide relief as well as trauma management.

Lalong said the State has already approached the Federal Government for collaboration to deal with the terrorists hibernating in the general area once and for all to enable people go about their legitimate businesses without molestation and harassment.

Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Gagdi, who is in Madina for lesser Hajj along with some of his colleagues, received the news of the killings with rude shock and commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones.