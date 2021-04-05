From John Adams, Minna

Barely four days after bandits invaded the Joint Security Task Force Camp, Allawa, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing five soldiers and a policeman, the entire Allawa community has been sacked.

The gunmen, numbering about 100, reportedly arrived the community at about 2am yesterday, operated for over four hours and made away with the entire cattle and sheep.

Daily Sun gathered that nobody was killed but the people fled in different directions into the bush as the gunmen freely moved from house to house and dispossessed the people of their belongings, including food stuffs and other valuables.

According to a source, a pregnant woman, who ran into the bush for safety, was said to have given birth in the bush and the gunmen asked some women to attend to her while their looting went on.

The entire Allawa community is now deserted as the people have fled to neighbouring Pandogari town where they are taking refuge in a primary school and other open spaces without food and water.

“As I talk to you, the situation is very pathetic, the whole community is empty. The people have left the town without taking any of their belongings along with them,” the source said.