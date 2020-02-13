Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A family of 16 were allegedly locked up in a room and set on fire by angry bandits, who launched coordinated attacks on a community in Kaduna State.

The scores of bandits, according to a witness, invaded Bakali village, Fatika District in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday evening, razed all they could, including farm produce, vehicles and motorcycles, among others.

In what appears to be a revenge mission, after setting ablaze farm produce and property, the bandits locked up 16 members of the same family in a room and set the house on fire while on guard to prevent escape.

A source within the community, Alhaji Sani Bakali, told a news medium that over 100 bandits laid siege to the village for a while unchallenged before they eventually dispatched.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on this development.

The people of Giwa local government area are mainly peasant farmers, cattle rearers and livestock producers.

The council is bounded in the north by Funtua local Government Area in Katsina Stete, while in the west by Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State, Dandume and Sabuwa local government areas in Katsina State.