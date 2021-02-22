From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Armed bandits on Sunday razed the building of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and two homes, in Kikwari village, Kajuru local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to report received, locals fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside trying to invade the village.

However, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has charged the worshippers to remain calm and strong in their faith, promising that the bandits would be defeated, by the grace of God.

A Statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that: “On getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses.

“Receiving the report, Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the community, and condemned the setting ablaze of the place of worship and two houses by the bandits.

“The Governor empathised with the church and assured them that the government under his watch would continue to work hard in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

“He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.

“The Governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action. Security agencies will sustain patrols in the area”.