From John Adams, Minna

Gunmen numbering about 20, and suspected to be among those fleeing following ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states, yesterday, invaded Iburo community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, in search of food stuff and other valuables.

The bandits, said to be riding on motorcycles, arrived at the community at about 1pm and shot into the air to scare the people as they moved from house to house, asking the people to bring out whatever food stuff that was available.

A source close to the community said the bandits came with their own sacks to pack the food stuffs and other items they had looted from shops in the community. A middle aged man, who refused to cooperate with the bandits, was shot on the leg and is currently receiving treatment at Zumba hospital.

Although our source said the bandits only came with the sole aim of looking for food stuff, they, however, abducted two women to be used as cooks for them in their hideout.

He said the bandits told the people on their arrival in the village that they had not come to kill or kidnap them, but that whoever refused to cooperate with them would be killed.

“They told us to give them any food stuff that was available, and that they were not here to kill us, but anybody who refused to cooperate would have himself to blame.”

