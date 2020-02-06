Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, has confirmed the death of one of its officers in the aftermath of bandits’ attack on its helicopter in Kaduna.

The deceased, Inspector Muhammed Abubakar, attached to the Police Special Forces, was said to have died from gunshot injuries he sustained in the heat of the operations.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known also said that 13, other officers, including the pilot and co-pilot of the police helicopter who sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently on admission in the hospital.

This is coming just as Mba, said the police have killed two terrorists commanders who have been on their wanted list and arrested three others in the aftermath of the attack on their helicopter on Wednesday by bandits.

He also said the police team recovered several arms and ammunition from the terrorists after destroying their operational bases.

Mba gave the names of the bandits killed by the police as Bashir Leta while one Mallam Abba, a commander of Boko Haram camp in Kuduru forest and one Mofa notorious kidnapper were critically injured.

Mba, in a statement said: “In the aftermath of the police counter-terrorism operations which successfully neutralised the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group and bandits, one Haruna Basullube ‘m’ – one of the most wanted kidnappers/cattle rustlers in the country and one Bashir Leta ‘m’ – another notorious bandits’ commander were killed, while one Mallam Abba ‘m’ – Commander of Boko Haram camp in Kuduru Forest and one Mofa ‘m’ – a notorious kidnapper were critically injured. Meanwhile, as mop-up operations continue, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu has deployed crack detectives and special forensic investigators from the Force Headquarters to expedite investigations into the broad criminal enterprise of the group and their associates.

“In spite of the successes of the operation, one Inspector Muhammed Abubakar attached to the Police Special Forces regrettably died as a result of injuries sustained in the heat of the combat. Thirteen other officers (made up of 2 SPs, 1 DSP, 4 Inspectors and 6 Sergeants) including the pilot and co-pilot of the police helicopter, sustained different degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

“The late Inspector Muhammed Abubakar was one of the finest officers of the Police Special Forces with vast training and operational background, both at home and abroad. He was among the pioneer set of the Police Special Forces trained in Belarus.

“Born on July 8, 1985, he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on June 1, 2008, as a constable and rose to the rank of inspector of police before his untimely death. As a member of the special forces, he participated in several successful police operations and joint missions with the military in the fight against insurgency both in and outside the north-eastern part of the country.

“While condoling with the family, friends, and professional colleagues of the late officer, the IGP restates the commitment of the force to the safety of its personnel and the nation.

“Some of the exhibits recovered by the police during the operation include 11 AK47 rifles, 730 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 152 rounds of GPMG ammunition in two chains, 13 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, 2 cartons and 48 sachets of tramadol, four facemasks, phones and other electronic gadgets which are currently subject of forensic investigations.

“Meanwhile, citizens living in and around Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State have been enjoined to be on the lookout for fleeing bandits especially those with bullet wounds and report every suspicious behaviour to the police.”