From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the massacre of 18 residents of Tsauwa village in Batsari Local Government Area by suspected bandits.

The incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, occurred Monday night during which the attackers also rustled an unspecified number of cattle and set some houses ablaze.

According to him, ‘the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who personally visited the village, instructed DC Operations and DC CID to ensure that the attackers are apprehended and brought to book.’

