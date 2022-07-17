From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the wee hours of Sunday stormed Kaduna community of Lema, Mando area, opposite Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, abducting a pregnant woman.

The bandits, according to witness, also kidnapped seven other persons from three houses around 1:00 am on Sunday.

One of the residents, Musa Danladi, said they were all afraid to step out of their houses because of heavy gunshots by the bandits.

“They came around 1:am and took away eight residents including a pregnant woman that came to visit her sick mother in the community.

“This is not the first time bandits would attack our community,” he said.

This was even as other members of the community called on the state government to come to their rescue.

The State government was yet to comment on the incident, but the State Police Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he would find out the details and get back.

But at the time of filing this report, he was yet to comment on the incident.