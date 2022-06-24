Bandits yesterday abducted an unspecified number of residents at Rahamawa and Shagari Low-Cost Housing Estates in Katsina State.

Daily Sun gathered that the bandits stormed the estates in broad daylight and traced their victims to where they packed their motorcycles.

A source said the attackers, numbering about 15, invaded the estate at about 6:15am yesterday, and were already leaving with their captives when security agents in the estate engaged them in a gun duel in a bid to rescue the victims.

“The security agents were in hot pursuit of the attackers to rescue the victims, but I don’t know if they succeeded in rescuing the captives or not,” he said.

One of the security agents said they had prior information of the bandits’ movement and laid ambush on their route, adding that to their surprise, they could not detect where the bandits laid low. He said the attackers left the area around 4am, only to attack communities around Shagari Low-Cost.

The police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack, saying that the attackers invaded the residence of one Abdullahi Esha, a businessman in Sokoto Rima Quarters of Katsina metropolis, broke into his house through the boundary wall and abducted a housewife.

Isah said that the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and patrol teams immediately went after the hoodlums and engaged them in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to flee.