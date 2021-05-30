From John Adams, Minna

There was pandemonium in Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger state on Sunday afternoon when armed bandits stormed the front busy town killing two people and kidnapped a number of children.

Many of the children kidnapped were from an Islamic School in the town who just resumed lesson.

The bandits, over 40, according to a source close to the area, stormed the town riding on many motorcycles and in their usual manner, shot sporadically into the air to create fears in the people.

Our source said the gunmen on arrival, made their way straight to the Islamic school close to the Tegina police station where the abducted an unspecified number of the children.

The bandits as usual had a field day such that they were able to separate the smaller and weaker children who can not walk long distance, from the elderly and strong ones before taken them away to unknown destination.

Tegina town is a few kilometers from Kagara the headquarters of Rafi Local Government where 27 School boys were abducted last february 27 another killed in addition to 3 staff of the college and 12 members of their family.

Kagara has been the epic center of bandits activities in the state with no day passes without a report of bandits attack.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the story when reached on telephone but said ” we don’t have the details yet”

The Police could not be reached for comment