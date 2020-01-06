John Adams, Minna

Barely 24 hours after killing four soldiers and some civilians in an ambush attack in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, the attackers are currently stranded in communities in the area, a source closed to the communities has disclosed.

The bandits who were said to be over 30 in number, are currently moving from one location to the other, looking for a safe exit from the communities as they feared that their entry route might no longer be safe for them.

A source close to one of the communities told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that the bandits had been asking the residents to show them the exit route, but they had declined for fear of being arrested.

According to our source, the bandits had currently run out of food and fuel in their motorcycles and, had therefore shared themselves into three groups with some in new Kabula and Mangoro communities.

“The bandits are looking for food and fuel; they are in the bush; they have divided themselves into three groups,” our source said.

“They are all strangers because they don’t know where to go and how to get out of the communities; that is why they want the people to show them where to follow.

“They refused to follow all the routes that they were showed. So, right now I can tell you that they are stranded. If the security agents can move in now they will capture them,” our source added.

The bandits whom the residents s said, look exhausted after hours of moving around in the bush, were now begging the people for food and fuel.

However, reports have it that some of the bandits took over an entire community where they were seeing cooking food by themselves without any molestation or harassment.

Meanwhile there are reports of mass exodus of women and children from the troubled communities in the area; people are currently heading heading out towards Zazzaga and Sarkin Power.

The troubled communities were the people have relocated are Sohon Kabula, luwi, Rufogo, Mudungo, Beni and Toko.

The state Emergency Management Agency has visited the scene of yesterday’s attack to ascertain the extent of casualties and the plight of the people.

It was also gathered that the remains of the slain soldiers were brought to Minna in an Army ambulance around 8:00 pm on Sunday.