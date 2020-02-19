John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits reportedly numbering over 60 on Wednesday morning invaded Madaka and neighbouring communities in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits, who stormed the communities in motorcycles at about 6:30 am, shot sporadically into the air, causing the villagers to run for safety, a report from the area disclosed.

This latest attack comes barely four days after a Police Inspector attached to Bangi police division, Ibrahim Mitra Chibok, was killed by bandits after a gun battle.

According to a source close to the communities, over 100 heads of cattle have been rustled and a number of villagers kidnapped in the operation which they said lasted for several hours without any resistance.

A source from the area said those kidnapped by the bandits, mostly middle-aged men, were being used as shields for their escape.

“The bandits are heading towards Allawa in Shiroro Local Government area,” the source disclosed.

“We cannot say if there is any casualty until after the situation has returned to normal,” the source said.

He added that men of the Nigerian Air Force were swift in attending to the distress calls from the villagers because “we can see their helicopters hovering in the air to get the bandits.”

Efforts to get the Chairman of the Rafi Local Government Council, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Modibo, for comment was abortive as his cell phone was switched off.

However, the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, when contacted on phone confirmed the incident.

“We received the report some minutes ago, but I don’t have the details yet,” Inga said.