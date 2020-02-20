John Adams, Minna

Bandits numbering over 60 Wednesday morning invaded Madaka, and neighbouring communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted scores.

The bandits who stormed the communities in motorcycles at about 6:30am fired gunshots into the air ,forcing the villagers to run for safety.

This latest attacks is coming barely four days after a Police Inspector attached to Bangi police division, Ibrahim Mitra Chibok, was killed by bandits after a gun battle with the police.

According to a source closed to the communities, over 100 heads of cattle were rustled and scores of villagers abducted in the operation which lasted for hours without confrontation by security agents. A source said those who were abducted by the bandits, were used as shields by the bandits for their escape.

“The bandits after the attack, headed towards Allawa in Shiroro LGA. We cannot say whether there is any casualty until the situation returns to normal. You can see men of the Nigerian Air Force everywhere as they responded to the distress calls. You can see helicopters hovering the air looking for the bandits”.

Efforts to get the Chairman of the Rafi Local Government Council, Mr Ismaila Isa Modibo, for comment was abortive as his cell phone was switched off.

However, the Director -General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said: “We received the report some minutes ago, but I don’t have the details yet”.