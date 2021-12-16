From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammed Sambo Haruna has raised the alarm that terrorists has taken over 50 percent of land mass in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that Wase is a fertile land with vast land mass which cannot be accessed by farmers due to the heavy presence of terrorists.

Alh. Haruna disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during a Colloquium and fund raising organized by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council with a theme, “Tackling food crises in Nigeria through robust research for sustainable development”, held at the Eliel Event Centre Jos, Plateau State.

He lamented that the inhabitants of Wase are now living in fear as terrorists have over run half of the town in the ancient city.

He said, “It is worrisome and disheartening that as I speak, terrorists are in control of the domain and if something urgent is not done, they might take over the whole of Wase as their territory.

“50 percent of Wase land mass have been taken over by terrorists and alot of people have left the village looking for greener pasture because of fear of being attack by moving into the city in search for greener pastures.”

The first class traditional ruler appreciated the state and federal government for being proactive by deploying security personnels to the village to stemmed the operations of the bandits.

“Alot of people have left the village to the city simply because they are looking for greener pastures and fear of insecurity.” He stated.

An academic scholar, Prof. Dakas C.J Dakas who delivered a lecture, title “Tackling food crises in Nigeria through robust research for sustainable development”, acknowledged the fact that Nigeria is grappling with food insecurity.

He noted that government and industries must work in synergy in order to tackle challenges associated with food insecurity for sustainable development in the country.

Prof. Dakas emphasized that research must be undertaken among academicians, government and industries in order to tackle food insecurity, stressing that ‘if the poor can not sleep because they are hungry, the rich can not sleep because the poor are awake”.

He explained that food insecurity can be tackled if young people are given the tools, skills and opportunities to excel.

He stressed that Journalists have a critical role to play of agenda setting in driving credible research through their reportage in order to tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

Prof. Dakas blamed the food crises in the country on the current security challenges that have taken toll on the nation were farmers can no longer go to farms.

