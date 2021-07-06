Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has expressed worry that bandits and kidnappers are targeting key sectors in the state.

The speaker expressed his concern in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, yesterday.

In the early hours of yesterday, suspected bandits stormed the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

Zailani said: “I am greatly worried by the fact that the recent abductions are targeted at key sectors of our society.

“We woke up this (Monday) morning to yet another depressing news of the abduction of students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

“This is not a cheering news, coming a day after the abduction at the Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria.’’

He, however, said that everything was being done to ensure the protection of lives and property of residents in the state.

The speaker urged those perpetrating the “criminal acts to repent’’.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.