From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Suspected bandits have written a letter, threatening to attack the Head Pastor, Gideon Mutum, of a church known as Governor’s Assembly Church, Kafanchan in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In separate letters sent on two occasions, alleged bandits told the pastor that they were aware of his utterances in defence of Southern Kaduna people and threatened to come for him.

Disclosing this in statement made available to journalists, the Church Secretary, Mr Eli Sajo Josiahm, said their pastor is committed to the development of Southern Kaduna and would not be deterred by the threat.

The statement confirmed that Pastor Mutum on July 12, 2021, found a letter around his car, saying that the content threatened his life and those of his family.

It, however, stressed that the pastor would not be distracted by the development.

«We will not allow anyone to politicise this threat. The security personnel are on top of the matter with full backing of the police, DSS and SIB, the traditional council and the immediate community,” Josiahm said.

“Our pastor, the church and the good work in the land would not diminish irrespective of the threat. Our fate is not different from the challenges of the people of God in the past like David, Paul, Joseph, Daniel and the three Hebrew boys,” it added.

The church urged for continuous prayers and expressed hope that the security agencies would soon apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

