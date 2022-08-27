(BBC)

A British man is pleading for death certificates for his father, brother and sister after they died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh.

Sadiqul Islam, 24, said his mother remained very unwell and needs his family’s death certificates to take her home to Cardiff for treatment.

Samira Islam, 20, her father Rafiqul, 51, and brother Mahiqul, 16, died after being found in a flat in the Sylhet region last month.

Mr Islam and his mother Husnara Begum also needed hospital treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities.”