Bangladesh is considering taking loans from international lenders as precautionary measures to tackle any crisis in advance, a senior official said on Thursday.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary of the prime minister’s office, said that the government did not seek bailout rather it is thinking of taking pragmatic steps in advance to address the uncertain situation of the country due to the adverse impacts of external factors.

He said the world was heading toward an economic recession and facing inflation of currency.

“Moreover, supply chain is being disrupted. In this context, the government is mulling taking loans from international lenders as precautionary measures to tackle any crisis in advance,’’ Kaikaus said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance and the Economic Relations Division are holding discussions with international lenders over the matter if the supply chain is disrupted.

He said that an initial proposal had been made and further discussions would be held in coming days but that nothing had been finalised yet to this end.

Lauding the government’s endeavours for the development of the country, he said thst Bangladesh was at present standing at a unique height as it was experiencing fast growth.

About the reduction of inflation in July alongside rise of export at the same time, he said all was possible due to timely steps taken by the government. (Xinhua/NAN)