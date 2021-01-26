From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), yesterday, expressed their anger over what they called the illegal detention of some Nigerians living in Bangladesh.

The NAUS, vented their anger during a protest they held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja and the High Commission of Bangladesh in Asokoro, Abuja.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs, while also displaying placards with inscriptions which read: ‘Stop dehumanizing Nigerians in Bangladesh,’ ‘Dehumanization of Nigerians in Bangladesh must stop,’ ‘Nigerians in Bangladesh must enjoy the same privileged Bangladeshis enjoy in Nigeria.’

NAUS lambasted the Federal Government of failing to speak up for its citizens who are currently languishing in various Bangladeshi detention centres.

Addressing officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NAUS President, Ijeh Felix, said he had earlier written to the ministry over the development, saying that no action had been taken by the government.

He stated that many Nigerians were being detained in Bangladesh without trial by the officials.

“Many Bangladeshis are living in Nigeria and nobody has stopped them from staying here. I know many of them farming rice in Kano and doing business in Lagos and Abuja. No one is intimidating them. But Nigerians are being intimidated all over the world. In Ghana, Nigerian traders are being harassed and their shops locked. We can’t forget the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa,” Ijeh said.

While presenting a petition to the officials of the ministry, Ijeh demanded a speedy intervention in the plight of the citizens in Bangladesh.

When contacted, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Ministry was aware of the situation and will look into the situation.

Recall that the Nigeria Community Association in Bangladesh (NCAB), had in December, 2020, asked the Federal Government to immediately intervene over the horrendous situation of Nigerians in Bangladesh.