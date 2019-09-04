In line with the commitment of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to groom a new generation of international football stars, players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, commenced their historic training camp at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.

The players, who arrived Spain in the early hours of Monday, moved to the Real Madrid Football Academy in Madrid, later in the evening, where they received official briefing from officials of the academy. The officials took the players on a tour of facilities at the academy before they were guided on few exercises by the technical staff of the academy. The players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, later met with some students of the Real Madrid Football Academy to familiarise themselves.