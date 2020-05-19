Tony John, Port Harcourt

Several notable Rivers people have expressed shock on the sudden death of the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Nwakaudu died on Sunday, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Port Harcourt, during a brief illness.

Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Banigo, in her condolence message, commiserated with his immediate family and Governor Nyesom Wike.

Banigo described Nwakaudu as a seasoned journalist who proved his mettle in the reportage of the activities of the state government from 2015 until his sudden death on Sunday.

Also, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) immediate past chairman, Felix Obuah, condoling with Wike and Rivers people said: “I received with pain and sadness the news of the death of Nwakaudu, your long time media aide.

“For those of us who know you, Nwakaudu was not just an aide; he was a member of your family. He was loyal, friendly and a complete gentleman who carried out his media responsibility with courtesy, dedication and calmness,” Obuah said.

Similarly, former representative of the Rivers South East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, described Nwakaudu’s death as painful and a great loss to the governor and the deceased’s family.

“Although I sometimes got the rough end of his pen due to our political differences, there is no disputing the fact that Nwakaudu was a dependable, brilliant and loyal aide to his boss,” Abe said.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers council, in a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, described the deceased as a loyal, hard working and dedicated aide.