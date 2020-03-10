Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said the imposed banishment of the dethroned former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II to Loko Local Government, Nassarawa State, is nothing but a clear infringement on his fundamental rights.

This is even as it called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely intervene by upholding the constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of laws is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement.

In a statement, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said his rights are guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which safeguards the right of every citizen of Nigeria to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

Rafsanjani said: “We vehemently and categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

“Just as the pronounced banishment by the state government contravenes Section 35 of the Constitution which safeguards every person’s right to his/her personal liberty, stating that no person should be deprived of such liberty except in circumstances set out in Subsection 35(a-f), given the procedure permitted by law as none of such procedure is followed in the instance case

“We are amused at the open-display of rascality and disproportionate deployment of some government mercenaries including police force and other security institutions to amplify tussles, public harassment, extrajudicial implementation of imposition of restriction of movement and personal liberty of the dethroned monarch without an iota of respect to the rule of laws and various constitutional provisions.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely and constructively intervene by upholding the constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of laws is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement, as clear demonstration for leadership, respect for civility, democratic core values and the Constitution.

“We urge all government institutions including the security institutions to refrain and dissuade from undemocratic and inhumane actions that is tantamount to harassment, intimidation and oppression of citizens on the basis of exercising their legal mandates.

“We further call on civil society, media and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up in discouraging unconstitutional and undemocratic actions against any citizen.”