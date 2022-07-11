By Emma Njoku

A veteran of the United States Air Force and the executive trustee, Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony Estate, Queen Irene Cole, has assured all the beneficiaries captured in the Will left by the late internationally acclaimed philanthropist, that they will get their respective dues.

She gave the assurance at a media chat with select journalists in Lagos, where she made startling revelations on how she spearheaded battle to recover Sir Bank Anthony’s Estate after 30 years of controversy over the Will.

Cole, who claimed that Bank Anthony was her godfather had, earlier stated, unequivocally, that she was shocked by revelations in the news, last three years, by a granddaughter of the late philanthropist, Fumiade Bank Anthony, an actress, that nothing was left for Sir Bank’s children and relations in his will.

The septuagenarian said a discreet investigation revealed, to her chagrin, that most of the beneficiaries of Bank Anthony’s massive wealth were neglected and abandoned by the trustees of the will.

She said: “First and foremost, the statement that I am not a trustee of the Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthon Estate is a lie. I am the executive trustee of the Estate of Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony, first, by divine favour, and with the judgment of Justice S.A Onigbanjo.

“So, any group of people claiming to be descendants of Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony should be aware that the dead spoke 29 years ago, but the people whom he nominated and trusted to carry his will did not tell the fourth nominated trustee, until I started searching for the truth about what happened to the estate.”

She advised the beneficiaries of Sir Bank Anthony’s estate, including his family, to follow due process, even as he stressed that the estate of the late sage is completely distinct from his family.

“I said to all the family members of Sir Banks, ‘you are his descendants and you should read the laws that your grandfather provided for you and follow his will. Your grandfather has appointed a leader that anyone can access. The new leader is a mother and not a trouble maker; and she is doing all to make sure that the family is intact. The Judge has spoken and God ordained it for no appeal. We should all join hands and work together. Sir Bank’s Estate is in very good hands and there is no need for anger and bitterness. There is room for everyone on the table. If you are ready to work hard, join us. If you are not, stop spreading lies and rumours and get legal advice. We are working for the legacy of Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony in blessed memory’.”

Cole explained that in most estates, the trustees use their discretion to handle the affairs of either the family or the beneficiaries, so as not to confuse the corporate entity that demarcates what family wants to do, and what the owner wants to do.

“In Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony’s Estate, he specified, distinctly, the beneficiaries of his estate, and they include, but not limited to: Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ogun state –The Sir Bank-Anthony Library, devised quarterly benefits for equipping the library, Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Cancer Research Funds at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state; the Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Graduate Fellowship Scholarship for Eurology, Nephrology and Forensic Medicine at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state; Nigerian Academy of Science c/o The Faculty of Science, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos –cash benefit yearly; the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna; The Nigerian society for the blind; Paccelli school for the blind; Boys Scout of Nigeria; National PostGraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Lagos (Cash benefit yearly); Provisions made to build a school in Lagos to be called The Alhaja Abiodun Bank-Anthony Girls School; A mosque to be developed from one of Sir Bank’s properties to be called Alhaja Rabiatu Mosque, and many others.

“I have explained to the children that they don’t have to worry about the real beneficiaries of Sir Banks, even when they see me as an enemy. I am not. The real enemies of the Estate and the family want to shut me down. All the social degradation of my name is because they know that the estate is coming for the money for the beneficiaries. The registrars and the banks and those harbouring properties that don’t belong to them are really worried about me, and they should be, because after such a social media onslaught, I know who my enemies are, and I will not challenge the children and Sir Banks.”

Cole decried what she described as deep-rooted corruption in the banks and the registrars who, she alleged, connived with one surviving trustee to depreciate the properties of Sir Bank Anthony’s estate, culminating in non payments of the beneficiaries for about 30 years, despite the fact that Sir Bank Anthony left about 48 properties, as captured in his Will.

“Sir Bank’s Estate is now enforcing the law and we want everyone to know our legal team, our investigations team, our administrative team, our field team and our development team, to name a few. We are all ready to enforce the law in any of the properties, registrars and/or banks that think they are going to face us. Anyone who wants to go to jail should feel free,” she warned.