Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced Momojimoh Abdulmalik, a former staff of First Bank Plc to 10 years imprisonment for stealing.

This happened on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The defendant was arraigned on an amended two count charge of stealing over N9 million from the bank by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC. He was said to have stolen the money while working as cashier at the Owo Branch of the bank.

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, setting the stage for full trial.

In the course of trial, the prosecution led by F.O. Dibang and K. U. Udus called four witnesses and tendered several documentary evidence against the defendant.

Delivering judgment, on Wednesday, Justice Dogo found the defendant guilty on the two counts. The judge sentenced him to four years imprisonment on count one and six years on count two. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court also ordered the defendant to restitute the victim, First Bank Plc, the sum of N9 million. In the event of failure to restitute the bank, the defendant shall serve another four years in jail

One of the counts reads: “That you Momojimoh Abdulmalik between January 4, 2018, to July 20, 2018, at First Bank Plc, Owo Branch, Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while being a staff/cashier in. First Bank Plc, Owo, stole the sum of N7,159,200 (Seven million, one hundred and fifty-nine thousand, two hundred naira) from Ondo State Revenue Collection Account domiciled at First Bank Plc, Owo Branch, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38 of the (Revised Edition Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004 and read together with Section 1(1)(d) of the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Bank Act Cap F2 of the Revised Edition, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, Act 2007.”