Lukman Olabiyi

A branch manager of Stanbic IBTC Plc, Mrs Tomi Offor has been dragged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere for allegedly giving false information to the police, which culminated in the false imprisonment of the bank’s customer.

Mrs Offor who is the branch manager of the bank on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, was dragged before the court by an automobile expert, Mr. Ogunmuyiwa Sanni through his counsel, Gideon Okebu of GM George-Taylor & Co.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants are the bank, a police officer, Mr. Winko Festus and one other.

In his claim, Mr. Sanni gave details of how he was engaged by the bank manager, Mrs. Offor, in January 2019 to repair her vehicle but she breached their agreement by failing to pay him for his services.

The claimant averred that in his attempt to collect money for the service rendered to the defendant (Offor) he was arrested at the bank on the instruction of the bank manager, on allegations of kidnapping and threat to life.

The prayers of the claimant before the court include: An order that the refusal of the defendants to pay him for the repairs effected on the bank manager’s car, despite several demands, constituted a breach of contract.

An order that Offor, the bank and Festus are jointly and severally liable for false imprisonment, to wit, making a spurious and false complaint to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) which culminated in the restraining of Sanni at the bank’s premises on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, for hours before being further detained at NPF headquarters, Kan Salem, Obalende.

An order directing the trio to pay the sum of N 2.5 million for the wrongful/false imprisonment of the claimant, upon a fabricated complaint.

An order directing the publication of formal letters of apology in two newspapers and an order directing the defendants to pay the cost of the suit.

In responding to Sanni’s suit, Stanbic IBTC exonerated itself of any wrongdoings, stating that the case was between its official and the claimant while Offor denied all the claimant’s averments

The case has been fixed for hearing on March 24, 2020.