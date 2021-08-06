Dele Onatade

The Bank of Industry (BOI) recently played hosts to the members and board of trustees of Apparel and accessories manufacturing association of Nigeria led by the vice president of the association , Mrs Folake Majin.

The event which was held at the Lagos head office of the Bank was to harmonise a relationship between the bank of industry and the association with efforts in improving and sustainability of the apparels and accessories sector in Nigeria .

In her word, Folake Majin said “he association unites industrialists and offers a common voice for apparel and accessories manufacturing businesses”

AAMAN partners with Government and its associated agencies to ensure a dynamic and flourishing Apparel and accessories manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

We believe in partnership, synergy, advocacy and mutual progress.

