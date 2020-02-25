Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Olukayode Pitan, has disclosed that the bank has invested about N3.9 billion in Kebbi State for Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Pitan also disclosed that over 22,000 people have benefited from the N1 billion matching grant fund released by the Kebbi State Government.

Speaking during a courtesy to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Pitan said he was in the state to discuss modalities for a partnership with the state government on how to offer support to entrepreneurs towards the industrialisation of the state.

According to him, “We came to Kebbi State to chart the best course of partnership with the state government to offer support to entrepreneurs for them to set up industries and companies to grow the state’s ecponomy. “We commend Gov. Bagudu for providing N1 billion matching grant to the bank, and also solicit for further collaboration to move the state forward.

Over 22, 000 people have benefited from the the fund advanced by the state government to be managed by the bank,” he said.

Pitan who said the bank had established a branch in Kebbi since 2017 said, that as part of its cooperate social responsibilities, it would construct an international technology hub in the state at no cost.

While analysing the bank’s investment in the state, Pitan revealed that it had approved various projects worth N3.9 to finance small and medium scale entrepreneurs and investors. According to him, “N2.8 billion is meant to finance small and medium scale enterprises while N1.5 billion is meant for two indigenous investors in the state”.

In his remarks, Governor Bagudu, said that the state government would vigorously pursue its policy of entrepreneurship and investment drive to fruition.