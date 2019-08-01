Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a staff of a new generation bank, Mr Omotola Fawehinmi, before the Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged fraud to the tune of N649, 916,175.66 million.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on a five count-charge.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the counts, and following his not-guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in prison custody.

Consequent upon the prosecution submission, counsel to the defendant, informed the court that he has a bail application for the defendant and pleaded with the court to allow him moved it which the trial judge granted.

Ruling on the application, Justice Obiozor granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N250 million, and one surety in like sum.

The surety according to the judge must be a landed property owner in the state with evidence of title deed, evidence of three years tax clearance from the state government while the surety must also produce his statement of account with two passport photographs.

The documents must be verified by the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR), while the case file would be remitted to chief judge for reassignment.

The EFCC in a charge, alleged that the defendant had on February 2015, while working in the Zenith Bank Plc, failed to exercise due diligence in opening of account No. 1014152125 in the name of Mobiling Huil Services Limited in the bank.

He was also alleged to have on 19th June, 2015, aided the forgery of a document filled for “transfer of funds via RTGS-1014152125″ dated 19th of June, 2015 to the prejudice of the bank, in the believe that the said document was signed by one Uka Chidi Udo, was induced to debit the account of Mobiling Huil Services Ltd to the tune of N394, 916, 175.66 million.

He was also alleged to have on the August 28, 31 2015 and September 27, 2016 aided the forgery of a document tiled “transfer of funds via RTGS-1014152125” dated 27th of September, 2016 to the prejudice of Zenith Bank Plc, who in the believe that the said document was signed by Uka Chidi Udo, was induced to debit the account of Mobilng Huil Services Ltd to the tune of N140 million, N115 million and N100 million respectively.

The offences according to EFCC are contrary to and punishable under Section 7(3)(b) of Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences and Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cal. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.