Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In its quest to provide succour for physically-challenged children, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has donated prosthetic limbs for limbless children.

The organisation is executing the task through its Together4ALimb initiative.

On November 8, Stanbic IBTC organised the fifth annua walk, to draw attention to the plight and challenges faced by children living without limbs. The staffers of the organization were joined by members of their family and other well-wishers.

The 2019 edition was flagged off by the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Yinka Sanni. Delivering his opening remarks, he identified the initiative as a key event organized by the company.

He said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we focus on three areas to help our communities. We focus on health, education and economic empowerment.”

This year, the organization raised the number of beneficiaries to ten, which is the highest since inception five years ago.

The recipients this year are: A five-year-old Zainab Qudus (Oyo State); six-year-old Iyanuoluwa Adekoya (Ogun State); Aisha Abdulrahman (Kaduna State); Fatima Bishir (Katsina State) and Naomi Ezeamaiwe (Delta State) who are all ten years old. Others are Umaima Kabiru and Shamsiyya Adamu who are both 11 years from Kano State; Abdulfatai Abdulazeez (Kwara State), Salamatu Husseini (Bauchi State) and Halimatu Sadiya Musa (Borno State), all 13 years old.

Each beneficiary was also awarded an Educational Trust worth N1.5 million.

In his remarks, the Special Guest, Dr. Adeyemi Omobowale, Chief Executive Officer of Reddington Hospital Group, noted that the loss of a limb produces a permanent disability that impacts a person’s self-image.

He commended the donor and said that the gesture would give the beneficiaries hope that they can leverage to achieve their God-given potential.

He said: “As we all know, the goal of rehabilitation is to help the individual return to the highest level of function and independence while improving their physical, emotional and social well-being.

“I therefore commend the Stanbic IBTC team for this initiative to promote the rehabilitation of those who have lost their limbs, by providing them with one of the most effective methods which is the prosthetics.”