From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A staff of a new generation bank in Delta State, one Kingsley Gbeneku, has been arrested for allegedly providing useful information to criminals. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Asaba, the state capital, following the confessional statement of an earlier arrested suspected member of gang of criminals said to be specialized in raiding banks in the state.

The hoodlums had successfully robbed a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. Confirming the arrest of Gbeneku, acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe on Friday said the suspect is a staff of the new generation bank the gang was planning to attack.

He noted that the suspect has confessed to being the terror gang’s informant, adding that he has already provided them with a clue on the modus operandi needed for them to attack and rob the bank in Ughelli area of the state.