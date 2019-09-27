A banker, Francis Agumobi, on Friday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly accusing his kinsman of acquiring land for RUGA project.

Agumobi of Okija, Anambra is charged with four s of criminal conspiracy, forgery, defamation of character and injurious falsehood.

The Prosecution Counsel, Victor Okoro, alleged that the nominal complainant, Ernest Obiejesi reported the matter to the Inspector-General of Police on July 15.

Okoro further averred that the defendant conspired with others, now at large and published defamatory and injurious falsehood against Obiejesi in a social media platform of their community.

He added that the content of the publication alleged that the complainant had acquired land from communities in disguise to build and hand over to herdsmen as RUGA settlement around South Eastern states.

He said the action of the defendant which was with intent to defame the character of the complainant was an offence contrary to the provisions of sections 97, 364 392 and 393 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 22 for hearing.(NAN)