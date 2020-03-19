A 36-year-old banker, Joseph Promise, yesterday appeared before Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos ,over alleged theft of N3.6 million in a dead woman’s accounts. Promise is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Ejime Okete, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between February 2012 and January, at a new generation bank, Lagos.

Okete said that the defendant conspired with others still at large, and stole N3.6 million from the accounts of two deceased customers of the bank.

He said: “The defendant, being an employee of the bank, did unlawfully link the bank verification numbers of different accounts of two deceased bank customers and fraudulently withdrew the sum of N3.6 million without the consent of the deceased’s family.”

The offences contravened sections 20 (3), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The Magistrate, Mrs H. O. Omisore, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 27, for further mention.