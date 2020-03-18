A 36-year-old banker, Joseph Promise, who allegedly stole N3.6 million from the accounts of two deceased bank customers, was on Wednesday docked in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Promise, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ejime Okete, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Feb. 2012 and Jan. 20, at United Bank of Africa (UBA), House 57, Marina, Lagos.

Okete said that the defendant conspired with others still at large, and stole N3.6 million from the accounts of two deceased customers of UBA.

He said: “The defendant, being an employee of UBA, did unlawfully link the bank verification numbers of different accounts of two deceased bank customers and fraudulently withdrew the sum of N3.6 million without the consent of the deceased family.”

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 20 (3), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. O. Omisore, granted Promise bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Omisore then adjourned the case until April 27, for further mention. (NAN)