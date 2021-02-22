By Job Osazuwa

A father of two, Mr. Kunle Omotosho, who lives in Igbole Ekiti, in Ekiti State, is at the moment struggling to live.

His kidneys have since packed up. The condition has led to other complications that make life very unpalatable for him.

For him to live, Omotosho needs about N12 million to have urgent kidney transplant.

At the moment, he coughs out over N100,000 every week to have dialysis done so that he could stay alive. As the clock ticks, Omotosho’s health deteriorates.

Except urgent help comes his way, the contract worker at a bank in Ekiti State is afraid that he might soon breathe his last.

Speaking with the reporter, the patient lamented that the sickness has drained every strength and resource in him. He said that it is impossible for him to do virtually anything these days unaided.

“I can’t believe that the sickness could deal with me to this extent. I hardly sleep at night. Every part of my body aches now and then,” he said.

He explained that the ailment became obvious about six months ago. But before then, he had been treating what seemed like malaria and other symptoms.

He said, as he continued spending money on different drugs, he never knew that what he was suffering from was kidney disease.

The 38-year-old patient stated that he was diagnosed with kidney disease at Faith Clinics, Ado Ekiti. He said that he has so far spent about N2 million, even as his condition worsens by the day.

His words: “In the last five months, I have not been to work due to my ailment. My bosses asked me to stop working and take care of myself before returning to duty. They still pay me every month, but not my full salary.

“I don’t want to die just like this. I am begging Nigerians to help me by donating whatever they can to save my life. The suffering is too much for me. I find it difficult to sleep most nights.

“The doctor said that I would need N12 million to have the transplant done successfully in Nigeria.”

Financial assistance can be sent to him through his Access Bank account. The account name is Kunle Omotosho, and his account number is 0050456310. He may also be reached on 09074704627, 08038080395 and 07055222118.