Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Birnin Kebbi Bankers Committee has donated sanitizers and other disinfectant items to Kebbi State Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus to the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the items,would be used in motor parks and market places by the general public to help prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the committee, Musa Salihu Sakaba who presented the items, said the gestures was to collaborate the efforts of Kebbi State Government on preventive measures taken so far, to safe the state from Covid-19.

“We are distributing 1000 pieces of sanitizers, 10 buckets for hand wash, five cartoons of face mask, four packets of Dettol soap, two cartoons of JIK spray for disinfection and five packets of hand gloves.

“Today, we all known that this is a global pandemic and it is in our country, Nigeria and travelling from one state to the other.. We have been in frequent contacts with our allies, and as Bankers Committee Forum in Kebbi State, we are marshalling our own quarters through; Detol soaps for hard washing, buckets for hard washing, distributing hand sanitizers, JIK and spray bottles for disinfections and face masks’’ he said.