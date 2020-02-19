Omodele Adigun

In order to ensure that the infrastructure needed by the country to move ahead is provided, the Bankers’ Committee arm of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has accepted to bankroll the construction or repair of four roads just as it has raised the minimum capital base of Nirsal Micro Finance Bank to N7.5billion.

Addressing the press at the end of the 348th edition of their meeting Tuesday in Lagos, the new Director of Banking Supervision, Mr Bello Hassan, in the company of Mr Segun Agbaje,the Managing Director of Guaraty Trust Bank; Mrs Hamda Ambah, Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank;Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, the acting Managing Director of Nirsal Microfinance Bank , Hassa Usman, Managing Director of Jaiz Bank and Mr Isaac Okorafor, the Director of Corporate Coidmmunication, said the committee reviewed some of the trending issues in the economy and came up with some resolutions.These included the invitation by the Federal Government to the Committee to help in bridging the infrastructure deficit in the country and activities of the Nirsal Microfinance Bank.

Shedding more light on their decision on infrastructure, Mrs Ambah explained that the Committe decided to work hand-in-hand with the Federal Government to provide needed by the country to move ahead.

“With that in mind, what was agreed was to set up a small committee through the bank CEOs to work with the CBN to identify those roads in which we would like to participate; come up framework which we would share with government as to how we intend to do that .And once we have agreement we would be able to forge ahead,” she added.

Reviewing the activities of the Nirsal Mfb, Kure stated that the minimum capital base of the bank was raised at the meting from N5billion to N7.5billion. “ Wehat that means is that the paid up capital would enable us make expansion, roll out more branches across the country.The branches would be used as a tool of financial inclusion and economic development,” he added.

The Nirsal Mfb disclosed that it has been able to disburse N18million out of the AGSMEs funds to 5,000 beneficiaries across the country.