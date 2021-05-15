Who is afraid of Oluwatomi Somefun? This has been the poignant question bothering the minds of close friends and colleagues of this banking icon. As is the case all over the world, there are few women heading top executive positions in Nigeria’s corporate space. While this is something to worry about, it becomes even more worrisome when those few women who manage to climb to the top of the corporate ladder find themselves caught up in some unfortunate circumstances which tend to overshadow their competence and accomplishments.

Tomi is one of the few women shattering the glass ceiling in Nigeria’s shark-infested corporate world. Prior to her 2015 appointment as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Tomi had built an enviable track-record of professional experience spanning over three decades. For a while now, there have been several indications of Unity Bank’s financial troubles. The problem boils down to so many factors, including an overall low capitalisation at the bank. But since assuming office, she has relentlessly been fighting to turn the fortune of the bank around. Under her leadership as CEO, Unity Bank Plc has been on a gradual and meaningful journey towards recovery. Yet, she has been confronted with a subterfuge war from some forces believed to be within and outside the banking world who want her out of her seat. But sources said Tomi, a Pastor with one of model parishes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has remained unfazed but resolute in her decision to do everything possible —with her team— to proffer much-needed solutions and ensure that Unity Bank, under her watch, moved up to the ranking of the Tier-1 banks in the country.