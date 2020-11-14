Group were also allowed to export goods through Nigeria’s “closed” land borders. FG should please accept that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. When will the FG consider small honest businesses that are not so well-connected?” Predictably, this Atedo’ stance generated a huge buzz on social media, especially on Twitter, with many active users praising him for his boldness in the face of the perceived government’s penchant for intimidating opposition figures. However, there are many others who see these responses as very unfortunate. And it’s understandable: Atedo is one of the personalities that many look up on to as a pride of the nation. Thus, they could not process his subtle bitterness against another great businessman to the extent of helping some elements in their business of spreading inaccuracies. But sources said it’s not only recently that Atedo and some of their upper crust colleagues have been unduly bitter about Dangote’s phenomenon rising within the business and social milieu. Yes, they were all in the rich and mighty bracket back then but now the horizon has changed and they cannot stand it but attacking Dangote who rules the roost among the Nigerian business elite. It would be recalled that sometime in 2019, this boardroom giant publicly took a swipe at Aliko alleging that he has been enjoying some protection on the account of his positioning in society and perceived ability to call any Minister and even the Presidency. Rather than be soured, the humble Kano- born Africa’s wealthiest man —who was present at the event— simply smiled over the remark and paid no attention to the jibe.

In the course of this year, the River State-born billionaire quit as the Chair- man/Director of several blue-chip companies he was part of, in order to focus on running the ANAP Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank which he founded in March this year. With a sprinkle of luck and a mean hand Atedo has achieved a lot in his over six decades on earth. Atedo, a calculating player, was said to have split his life into three segments —first 25 years to get educated, the next 25 to be productive, gain financial independence and be well invested and the final stage is to start investing his energy into giving back to the society and see how to improve the country. This final stage is what Atedo is devoting his time now through his ANAP Foundation —and also sparing more time on Twitter as a motivator and the troll.