Nope. He is not gunning for any election nor floating any political campaign. For erudite investment banker cum economist, Atedo Peterside, he has become renowned for spearheading various causes of humanity and leadership over the years. Peterside strongly believes that you cannot separate the economy and politics, hence his vigorous campaign for the mass involvement of the citizenry in the political system, including the youths that constitute over 60 per cent of the electorate. The billionaire investor, through his ANAP Foundation —a non-profit organisation set up to promote Good Governance in Nigeria— floated another platform, GoNigeria Initiative, solely to sponsor political awareness campaign and mobilise Nigerian youths to be proactive and participate in the electoral process by registering to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote en-masse in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Peterside, an investment mover and shaker, is the founder of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and ANAP Business Jets Ltd. With a sprinkle of luck and a mean hand, Peterside has achieved a lot in his over six decades on earth. A calculating player, he was said to have split his life into three segments —first 25 years to get educated, the next 25 to be productive, gain financial independence and be well invested and the final stage is to start investing his energy into giving back to the society and see how to improve the country. This final stage is what Peterside is devoting his time now through his ANAP Foundation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .