By the side of a successful philanthropist is a good hearted lady! This could best illustrate the feelings of banking mogul and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu as his beloved wife, Awele Vivian Elemelu joined the golden age on Tuesday June 23. Save for the present global challenge, Elumelu has every reason to celebrate his gorgeous heartthrob that day and always. Despite being one of the most successful bankers in Nigeria, in fact, one of the richest men around, most people don’t have knowledge of how successful a family man is this compulsive humanitarian behind Heirs Holding. For this boardroom guru, he is not all about work alone, as he knows how best to balance his ever-demanding and time-sapping business life with his core calling as a father and husband. To lend credence to this claim, Elumelu celebrated his wife’s milestone birthday in a classy style and with loving social media messages. “My Queen is 50!” Join me in saying Happy Birthday to my wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu,” the billionaire banker stated.

Sources told Spotlight that but for the COVID-19 pandemic, Elumelu would have rolled out the drums to host an elaborate shindig in his wife’s honour. Indeed, Awele is a strong pillar of support and instrumental to the success story of the Delta State-born billionaire investor. She has effectively been the supporting kick as Elumelu stokes the roaring fire of his legacy of Pan-Africanism. Despite her busy schedule as a medical practitioner and entrepreneur, and with seven kids, 50 still looks so good on Awele. The well educated and brainy woman has maintained a low profile since she got married to her debonair husband in 1993. Obviously, she sometimes avoids the glitz and publicity, but not a snub. Awele is a Trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and a leading voice in Africa’s healthcare sector. She serves as Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and CEO of Avon Medical Practice, and leads the healthcare investments of African proprietary investment group Heirs Holdings.