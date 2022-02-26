Seven months ago when Ms. Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya was appointed the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, there were many who cast doubts as to her capability and competence to deliver in his new assignment. For those sceptics, apart from the vivacious Olusanya assuming that position as the first woman to ever led the bank, they were also expressing concerns in the light of the bank’s achievements under its erstwhile boss, Mr Olusegun Agaje’s leadership, wondering if the vivacious Olusanya could fill the big boots and maintain the enviable height and position her immediate boss has taken the bank. However, unknown to most of those sceptics, Olusanya has been a mainstay on this list of those who helped in the bank’s growth all through the years, but she’s now ready to command the No. one spot after becoming the first female chief executive of the Tier 1 bank. And truly, seven months down the lane since her appointment, this banking stalwart has proved those pundits wrong. Olusanya has continued to achieve against all odds with unassailable ground-breaking exploits as a manager of capital and human resources. Olusanya has continued to brave all odds to make her impact on the financial institution count with the high-flying achievements by her financial institution.

What many do not know, however, is that this banking maven — who joined the banking industry over 20 years ago as an Executive Trainee and rose to the position of a General Manager and Executive Director— does not boast or seek cheap publicity for doing her job. Rather she simply allows her inputs to speak for her at every given opportunity. Perhaps that is what her detractors did not see at her last duty post where she performed wonders, before taking up the new responsibility to lead the leading financial institution as the lady boss.

