Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, one of Africa’s banking titans and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, turned 55 last Sunday 15 August. On that day, hundreds of his family members, friends and associates took turns in major newspapers and on social media platforms to felicitate and celebrate the Harvard-trained Wigwe, who is certainly one of the biggest revelations in Nigeria’s banking industry in this century. Most prominent of this was the prayer of Adewale Tinubu, Oando Plc boss and one of Wigwe’s closest allies who took to his Instagram handle to send some prayers his way. “To a debonair gentleman, a dependable friend, a tireless family man and an astute banker, Happy Birthday @herbertowigwe… I wish you many more years of peace, joy, success and good health.” The oil tycoon gladly wrote. And Wigwe was profusely grateful for all he had around him.

Wigwe and his business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede in 2002 acquired Access Bank which was at the time a small commercial bank. He succeeded Aig-Imoukhuede as MD/CEO in January 2014. When he took over the leadership of Access Bank, the Bank was number 5. Today, that bank is number 1 in terms of share capital, loans, deposits, reach and customer satisfaction because of his dedication, commitment, discipline, and expertise. The bank’s growth over the years is exemplified in its recent multi-billion naira merger with Diamond Bank. An inspirational leader and one of Africa’s brightest minds in the financial sector, Wigwe has shown a substantial capacity to control and transform every storm that comes the way of the bank as evidently seen in how he transformed Access Bank into one of Nigeria’s top five banking institutions. Today, with a turnover of N765bn naira ($1.9bn) and a net profit of N106bn naira ($257m), Access Bank is not just a Tier-I Bank, it has branches across Africa, which provide jobs for thousands across the continent. It is worthy of note that Wigwe also recently announced that his bank is opening a Paris, France branch. The new Paris branch —focusing on trade finance and later investment and wealth management services— would be managed by the group’s London branch headed by Briton Jamie Simmonds.

Wigwe’s leadership is authentic and in the cutthroat terrain of Nigerian banking, he rides the tides of the industry, thus dictating the pace of change and influencing the thought of his time.