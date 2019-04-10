Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four days after the bloody bank robbery that claimed eight lives in Idoani, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, banks and other commercial centres in the town are yet to open for business.

The ugly development has also affected economic activities in the town as major markets are yet to open, even as customers of various private commercial centres have deserted their business partners.

Robbers had on Monday morning raided an old generation bank in the town and killed five officials of the bank, two customers and a police officer, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

Commercial banks in neighbouring towns are yet to open, a development leading many to travel to Akure, the state capital, for financial transactions.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that all commercial banks in the four Local Government Areas that make up Akoko division of the state were shut down to customers.

Many who had visited local banks for transactions had waited long hours before returning home as the banks remained closed.

A senior bank official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bank could not open for transaction as security agencies and the management of the bank are yet to conclude investigations on the Monday’s attack.

He noted that security report had not been very favourable for operation of banks in the vicinity, stressing that they would not transact business unless adequate security was guaranteed.

A customer who came from Akunu-Akoko, Micheal Bello, and another one from Irun-Akoko, Mrs Ronke Ademulegun, said they were not aware of the robbery at Idoani before coming to the banks, stressing that they would remain stranded in Ikare-Akoko, since they could not get the means of returning to their respective towns because of the closure of the banks.

Efforts to speak with Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Razak Rauf on the development failed.