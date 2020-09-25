The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) says its members will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its nationwide fuel strike slated for September 28. Labour movement had announced its plans to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The union had earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government, calling for the reversal of the increase, which it described as not only ill-timed, but it is also counterproductive, as it came at a time the citizens are struggling to cope with the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of Nigeria Labour Congress in their meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, resolved to embark on nationwide strike as from Monday, September 28, 2020, over hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff,” a statement by Mohammed Sheikh, NUBIFIE general secretary, read. “In this regard, you are therefore direct by this letter to ensure total compliance of this directive by your organisation /zonal council.”