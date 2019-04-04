Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has cautioned the duo of Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo of injury ahead of the African Cup of Nation in Egypt.

Musa and Ighalo, who led Rohr’s attack during the AFCON qualifiers, had been receiving accolades due to their exploits.

Rohr believes injuries to the players may ruin the country’s AFCON plans.

“No doubt, Ighalo and Musa have been fantastic. I can’t afford to lose them to injuries. No coach will love to miss his key players ahead of a major competition.

“I need them in my attack. It won’t be nice changing a winning team. Ighalo and Musa understand each other better. All I need do is to motivate them and urge them to beware of injury.

“Although, we are yet to know our opponents, but with the full concentration, I see us facing any team in a fearless manner.

“The strikers are determined. They want to make record for Nigeria.”

As the tournament get closer, I won’t hesitate to keep visiting them.

“We have scouts, who are currently monitoring them. It’s being a while Nigeria has a good finisher like Musa, Ighalo. Their various league are getting hotter by the week. I speak to them to always play save.

“Although, I have gotten a lot of options in the attack, but we can’t still do without the experience ones.

“The younger players see them as leaders and their impact has yielded positive results. We are yet to unfold our plans, but with the current situation of things, it would be disastrous losing them to injury.

“We missed out in the last two edition of the tournament. It will sound nice going there with the hope of winning the trophy. We can only achieve this by playing experience ones, who are hungry for victory.

“The boys are very energetic and I won’t stop urging them to remain fit and focus,” Rohr pointed.